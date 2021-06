HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Harrisburg House Representative Rob Buxton has passed away at the age of 72.

His family says he died Friday after a long battle with chronic lung disease.

Buxton was a 1962 graduate of Susquehanna Township High School. Later, he served as a township commissioner.

Then Buxton went on to serve as a Pa. Representative for the 103rd District from 1992 until retiring in 2012.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.