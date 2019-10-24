Former Rite Aid exec gets prison in $5M kickback scheme

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Rite Aid executive will serve two years in prison and two years on supervised release for his role in a kickback scheme that defrauded the company out of $5.7 million.

James W. Pilsner, 61, of Harrisburg, pleaded guilty last year to one count of wire fraud and one count of tax evasion.

U.S. Attorney David Freed said Pilsner, a former vice president for advertising, perpetrated a kick-back scheme with the owner of Atlanta-based Nuvision between 1995 and August 2017.

Nuvision provided $45 million of pre-press advertising services to Rite Aid under contracts granted by Pilsner, who received $5,124,862 in kickbacks and distributed another $634,300 from Nuvision to some of his Rite Aid employees.

Pilsner paid $300,000 to the IRS at the time he entered his guilty pleas and paid the balance, $292,386, at sentencing. He must pay $5,743,162 in restitution to Rite Aid.

He was ordered to begin serving his sentence on Jan. 6.

