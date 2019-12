HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — President Trump and Vice President Pence are holding a rally Tuesday at Giant Center.

Local business owner and former state senator and Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner will be covering the costs for Derry Township Police security support. The estimated cost looks to hover around $15,000 to $20,000.

Derry Township announced last week that it will ask for security reimbursement from all political candidates who rally in Hershey.