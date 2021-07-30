Former shelf stocker turned coffee owner sees his own product in Harrisburg stores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A dream has come true for the owner of Good Brotha’s Book Cafe in Harrisburg.

Owner Stefan Hawkins’ Fifth Acres Coffee is now available in Karns stores featuring medium to dark roast beans. The fair trade sourced coffee comes from South American and African countries. Hawkins once stocked shelves at Karns for another company, not anymore.

“To come back in here with my own business, stocking the shelves again, but with my own brand, it means a lot to me,” Hawkins said.

“Karns is always proud to partner with local entrepreneurs, local businesses, local farmers, we recognize the stronger our community is, the stronger our economy is which is better for everyone,” Karns Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Andrea Karns said.

The name Fifth acres come from where Hawkins grew up in Harrisburg’s Hall Manor, which they called South Acres back then. Later, his family moved to 5th Street in the city. Stefan combined the two to honor the city he grew up in. Stefan’s coffee got into another local grocery chain as well.