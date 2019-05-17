Foundation honors teachers of the year at Harrisburg public schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The Harrisburg Public Schools Foundation announced its teachers of the year Thursday night.

The awards went to Kevin Varano from Harrisburg High School SciTech Campus campus, middle school teacher Lora Tittiger, and elementary school teacher Alexandria Palmer.

All three teachers were nominated by their students and co-workers.

"I think it's important that we really showcase and shine the wonderful students and staff here in Harrisburg and give them their moment in the spotlight, " said Chris Baldrige, executive director at Harrisburg Public Schools Foundation.

The was the sixth annual awards ceremony.