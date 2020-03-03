Live Now
Four arrested in connection to shooting near district judge office

Harrisburg

by: WHTM Staff

Jalen Duncan, top left
Deovion Gibson, bottom left
Dijaun Gibson, top right
Kendrell Hall, bottom right

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police made several arrests on Saturday, less than a week following a shooting that occurred near the corner of Hanover and Rolleston streets.

Harrisburg police made the arrests after conducting a search warrant at a home on the 1200 block of Rolleston Street, where they found multiple firearms and drugs.

Jalen Duncan, 19, Dijuan Gibson, 19, and Kendrell Hall, 18, were each charged with receiving stolen property, possession of a gun with an altered serial number, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deovion Gibson, 20, was charged with receiving stolen property, possession of a gun with an altered serial number, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Two felonies and two misdemeanors.

They each remain in jail on $1 million bail.

