Four people charged for smuggling contraband into Dauphin County Prison

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Four people are charged with smuggling cell phones into Dauphin County Prison.

According to federal prosecutors, it happened in 2015 and 2016. U.S. Attorney Dave Freed says 42-year-old Danny Cruz and other inmates bribed corrections officers and staff to smuggle the phones into the prison.

Aida Rosado, age 60 of Harrisburg, Lizarah Matthews, age 28 of York, and Alice Martinez, age 41, of Chambersburg were all also charged.

Officials say inmates arranged for people outside of the prison to get the phones and pay the bribes to DCP staff. Lizarah Matthews was the girlfriend of an inmate in the prison. Aida Rosado is the mother of Cruz. Alice Martinez is the sister of an inmate at the prison. The bribe payments and smuggling were facilitated by transferring money through Western Union and MoneyGram.

Top Stories: