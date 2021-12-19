Four-year-old injured from being shot in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A four-year-old was rushed to the hospital after being shot during the morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 19 in Harrisburg.

According to a Crimewatch report, at around 10:15 a.m, the Harrisburg Police Patrol was called to a residence in the 300 block of South 13th Street, in response to a four-year-old child who was shot.

The child was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where emergency surgery was performed. They are listed in critical condition at this time.

The report also said that the adult caretaker of the residence is in police custody and appropriate charges will be filed.

Police have said that this is an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Harrisburg City Police at 717-480-2802 and by asking for Detective Dawson, or by submitting a tip here.