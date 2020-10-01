Franklin County State Representative Paul Schemel tests positive for coronavirus; all House Reps. must now get tested

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Representative Paul Schemel (R-Franklin) announced Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19.
He released a statement following the positive test.
“After experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 yesterday, I took a COVID-19 test today and was informed of a positive result this morning. Though I was in the Capitol on Tuesday, Sept. 29, I was experiencing no symptoms. I was not in the Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 30, when I began experiencing symptoms. Upon experiencing symptoms on Wednesday, I began to self-quarantine. As soon as I received a positive test result on Thursday, I informed the appropriate House offices. I am following the advice of medical professionals and the protocols of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to ensure the safety of my family, staff, and fellow members.”
Representative Brian Sims (D-Philadelphia) posted on Facebook that all members of the House must now get tested due to being in the same building as Schemel on Wednesday.