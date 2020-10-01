Franklin County State Representative Paul Schemel tests positive for coronavirus; all House Reps. must now get tested

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Representative Paul Schemel (R-Franklin) announced Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

He released a statement following the positive test.

“After experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 yesterday, I took a COVID-19 test today and was informed of a positive result this morning. Though I was in the Capitol on Tuesday, Sept. 29, I was experiencing no symptoms. I was not in the Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 30, when I began experiencing symptoms. Upon experiencing symptoms on Wednesday, I began to self-quarantine. As soon as I received a positive test result on Thursday, I informed the appropriate House offices. I am following the advice of medical professionals and the protocols of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to ensure the safety of my family, staff, and fellow members.”

Representative Brian Sims (D-Philadelphia) posted on Facebook that all members of the House must now get tested due to being in the same building as Schemel on Wednesday.