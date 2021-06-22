Free and confidential HIV testing to be provided in Harrisburg

Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Free and confidential HIV testing will be provided at three locations on Friday, June 25, in Harrisburg.

The UPMC Resources, Education and Comprehensive Care for HIV Program (REACCH) is providing free services in honor of National HIV Testing Day.

The locations include:

A $5 gift card for local small businesses will also be given to anyone who obtains an HIV test during the event. No appointment is necessary and walk-ins are encourage.

