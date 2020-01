ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A prom dress can cost an obscene amount of money though there is a way you can pick one out for free.

Northern Dauphin County Human Services has collected a number of dresses through donations, where anyone can come and grab a dress.

Organizers say they’re also hoping to get more suit and tux options for men.

Donations are accepted all year long and you don’t have to live in Dauphin County to try on the prom wear.