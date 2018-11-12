Free wedding gown giveaway for veterans Video Video

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A Midstate shop is giving away brand new wedding gowns to veterans and ladies marrying veterans on Monday.

Special Moments Bridal Boutique in Millersburg is giving away more than 200 free dresses, sizes 2-30.

There are also many designer dresses that are half-priced for members of the military.

If the bride-to-be can't find the dress of her dreams, she can also order any gown in the shop at a discounted rate, including all accessories.

Boutique owner Wanda Latshaw said this is their seventh year doing the free giveaway. Latshaw said this is just a small way they can say thank you to veterans for serving our country.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 7:p.m. Bring your Military ID to participate.

Special Moments Bridal Boutique is located at 321 Market Street. Their phone number is 717-692-3994.