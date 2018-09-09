Free workshop to help students apply to college, trade schools

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The college application process can be confusing but there's a free workshop that can help students through the process.

The workshop is organized by College Prep Lady LLC.

It will focus on how to prepare for college while in high school, how to apply to college, which options are best for you, and how to finance a college education.

The information provided also applies to students applying to trade schools.

Tke workshop is on September 29, at HACC Midtown 2, Room 206 1500 N. 3rd Street in Harrisburg. It is from 9-11:30 a.m.

Students and parents are welcome. Participants must RSVP by September 22 byt sending an email to thecollegepreplady@gmail.com.