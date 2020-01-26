Friends, colleagues remember Harrisburg Mayor Stephen Reed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Many who worked with Mayor Stephen Reed for decades are remembering him as a friend. Harrisburg’s longtime mayor passed away at the age of 70.

“He was always a go-getter,” said Billy Kaldes, who knew Reed for more than 50 years.

Kaldes remember closing up his old restaurant The Spot at 4 in the morning, and seeing Reed still at work.

“I would go by there on the second floor and his light was still on,” said Kaldes. “Was he dedicated? I think so.”

Jeffrey Piccola says Reed was married to the city.

Piccola was a PA representative for 19 years, and was in the state Senate for 17 years. That time overlapped with Reed’s 28 years of service to the capital city.

“You would think Democrats and Republicans would be at each other’s throats given today’s climate, but back in those days, we worked very, very closely with him,” said Piccola.

The two worked on several projects together.

”The one that was most reported was the takeover of the Harrisburg School Distict by the mayor,” said Piccola. “It was a courageous act on his part and was a great experiment in public education.”

Reed played a role in the early days of Harrisburg University. The school’s president Dr. Eric Darr released a statement, calling Reed a “visionary whose foresight changed the landscape of Harrisburg.”

Darr said, “Under his leadership, Harrisburg University was created as a hub for stem learning and economic development.”

“And they keep building on,” Kaldes said of Harrisburg University. “He recognized what Harrisburg needed.”

“You can’t walk anywhere in the city of Harrisburg and not see his imprint,” said Piccola.

Kaldes and Piccola admit Reed wasn’t perfect, but they stand by his intentions to help the community.

“I hope is not remembered as a corrupt person, because he was not corrupt,” said Piccola. “Any mistakes he made…he did not benefit from any of those mistakes.”

“Looking back at what he did, there were some good things and I would presume some bad things, and I always thought that he put Harrisburg first,” said Kaldes.

The Whitaker Center released a statement, saying, “We are forever grateful to Mayor Reed for the instrumental role he played in helping with Harrisburg’s revitalization and in establishing Whitaker Center as Harrisburg’s “Crown Jewel.”

Friends say they will miss Reed’s commitment, kindness and dry sense of humor.