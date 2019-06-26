‘Friends of Midtown’ patrol for public safety

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – With the summer and heat upon us, crimes tend to rise along with the temperature.

But one Harrisburg group is committed to reducing violence and promoting public safety – all by hitting the streets.

“A few of us just get together and try to walk the streets of Midtown, cover as much ground as we can, get to know neighbors, get a feel for what’s going on in the neighborhood and relay any safety concerns to police,” said Brian Esworthy.

The group meets monthly to go over crime reports from the previous few weeks and plans their routes around Midtown based on what areas need their attention the most.

“[It] kinda guides us like ‘hey, let’s pay a little bit of attention here, try to hit the streets that are maybe in the hot spot areas’,” said Esworthy.

In addition to those monthly report reviews and walks, the group has weekly patrols just to keep up visibility and interactions with neighborhood residents.

“It’s important to take care of your community and I’m focused on definitely recapturing that in the city,” said new member, Vera Williams. “Make it known that we’re not gonna settle anymore, we’re taking back our city. If we all stick together we can make a difference — one person at a time.”

You can visit the group’s Facebook page for more information about when and where they meet, and for other events like outdoor movie nights they host throughout the year.