From being a colonel to the 4th Pa. State Treasurer, Stacy Garrity comes to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Stacy Garrity (R) has been speaking at several Trump rallies leading up to the election, and next month she’ll be overseeing all of the state’s money as the new treasurer.

She was in Harrisburg for the first time since winning against incumbent Joe Torsella (D).

Most treasury staffers will stay on under Garrity but there will be openings.

Garrity is a retired Army Colonel who did three tours in the Middle East.

She hopes more women will follow her lead in running for government in Pennsylvania as she is the state’s fourth female treasurer.

Garrity will be sworn in January 19.