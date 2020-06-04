Funeral, celebration to honor death of a teen in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A funeral and celebration will be held to honor a teen killed in Harrisburg last week.

14-year-old Tyrone Gibson was shot and killed on May 26 near Kensington and South 24th Streets in the Allison Hill section of the city.

According to Pennlive, his family is holding a funeral and celebration at the Bandshell in Reservoir Park starting at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse, State Rep. Patty Kim, and Police Commissioner Thomas Carter are expected to speak.

Funeral services begin at 1 p.m. followed by burial at Paxtang Cemetery, then a cookout back at Reservoir Park.

