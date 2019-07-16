Funeral held for man who died in police custody

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Family members have paid their respects to a man who died from injuries he sustained while in police custody.

The funeral for 21-year-old Ty’rique Riley was held Tuesday at Hooper Memorial Home in Susquehanna Township.

Oliver Ellis said it was an opportunity for him to reflect.

“Ty’rique would always walk through my yard,” Ellis said. “I am still in shock that he is gone.”

Riley’s family says he was arrested June 18 for an assault. When he was taken away in a police cruiser, they say he was healthy and had no bruises, but an ambulance took him to a hospital from the Judicial Center where he was processed.

Family members say they were never notified that Riley was in a hospital and on life support until they attended his preliminary hearing nine days later.

Ellis said the funeral service was a time to remember Riley, but he added that it’s hard to not think about the ongoing investigation.

“We hope that all of those involved in the investigation will do the right thing,” Ellis said. “If things don’t seem to add up, I hope that a federal investigation is launched.”