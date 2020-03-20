Funeral homes having to adjust amid coronavirus pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Funeral homes are changing the way they operate and help families mourn the loss of a loved one while still following health official guidelines.

Peter Stegman, general manager of Geigle Funeral Home in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County says a funeral service can be very emotional, even draining at times.

“Now what we have to do is think about this current health crisis and go one step further and really think for these families,” Stegman said.

The Department of Health issued new methods for funeral homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while still providing important services for families.

“We need to be able to be adaptable to not only the changing needs of the consumer but specifically now, changing health concerns and the safeguard of consumers and their well-being,” Stegman said.

Funeral directors are limiting person-to-person interaction while planning a service and recommending that families host a smaller or private visitation or viewing to keep social distance in mind.

“We can take care of the immediate needs of a cremation or burial and perhaps maybe we delay that celebration of life until a later point in time after this has passed,” Stegman said.

Instead of hugging and touching during a service, Geigle Funeral Home is encouraging family and friends to share memories and post condolences on their website. It will also post a digital recording of the service, per the family’s request.