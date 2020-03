HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The funeral service for fallen firefighter Jerome Guise will now be a closed service out of caution due to coronavirus concerns.

Guise was a member of the Citizens Fire Company of Mt. Holly for more than 20 years.

The Cumberland County coroner says Guise was killed when a front porch roof collapsed on him as he was fighting a fire. Resident Jessica Diehl was also killed in the blaze.