Furry friends take to Harrisburg with Woofstock

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Central Pennsylvania Animal Alliance hosted its 16th annual Woofstock Festival on Sunday.

Organizers say the event always promises a lot of fur, food and fun for people and their dogs.

The great weather allowed people to check out dozens of vendors with pet-themed and non-pet-themed crafts.

Area rescue groups were also on hand with adoptable animals and many furry friends even got a chance to enjoy a pet massage.

“Spaying and neutering, that is why the organization was originally founded. To educate the public about spaying and neutering and how important it is to keep the pet population under control,” volunteer Amanda Kinsey said.

There was also live music, a costume contest, a lure course and a vaccine and microchip clinic at the event. Money raised will help support animals in need.