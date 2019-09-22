Gala raises money for Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – 300 people packed the Harrisburg Hilton for the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet’s Gala Saturday night.

The fundraiser supports students through scholarships and other programs. Community members raised $75,000.

The organization serves about 1,000 students from 43 states and 7 countries.

Some of them performed at the event.

“What this is able to do is create the access of world-class training to allow these students to have this opportunity to be able to enrich their lives,” said Nicholas Ade, the chief executive officer at Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet.

ABC27’s Alicia Richards emceed the event.

The group’s next performance “Once Upon a Rhyme” is next month at the Whitaker Center.