Gaming Control board to vote on Hollywood Casino York license

Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Gaming Control Board could decide if York County will be home to a new mini-casino.

Hollywood Casino York would be located inside the now-vacant Sears at the York Galleria in Springettsbury Township.

The developers of the project are Penn National. They operate a full casino in Grantville and won a mini-casino bid for the site on the Lancaster-Berks county line.

Penn National said the mini-casino in Sprigettsburg Township could add an estimated 200 jobs and potentially bring in $1 million in tax revenue.

The Gaming Control Board meeting is Wednesday at 10 a.m. at their office in Strawberry Square.

