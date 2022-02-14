Gas continues to rise in Midstate by over five cents per gallon

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a GasBuddy survey, average prices in the Harrisburg area continue to increase, with a 5.4 cents per gallon rise in the last week.

Stations in Harrisburg, with 241 being surveyed, are saying they’re averaging $3.64 on Monday, which is over 15 cents per gallon more than January and 86.1 cents higher than in 2021.

GasBuddy says the cheapest station in the state capital was $3.38 per gallon while the most expensive was $3.74. The lowest price in Pennsylvania on Sunday was $3.29 per gallon and the highest was $4.49 per gallon.

The national average has risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, and the average stands at $3.47 per gallon. The national average has increased 16.5 cents since January and is 97.2 cents higher than 2021. This is according to GasBuddy data gathered from over 11 million reports covering over 150,000 gas stations in the U.S.

In neighboring Lancaster, gas is averaging $3.71 per gallon, up 10.3 cents from last week. Reading is up 10.6 cents to $3.74 per gallon, and York is up 10.8 cents to $3.68 per gallon.

Officials warn this increase will not stop any time soon.

“The jump in gasoline prices has continued unabated as oil prices continue to push higher, reaching $94 per barrel last week on continued concern over the possible imminent threat that Russia may invade Ukraine,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Not only are oil prices up, but the bulk of the nation is starting the multi-month transition to summer gasoline, further adding to the rise at the pump. In addition, cold weather in Texas last week caused some power outages at major refineries, further weighing on markets. I see no other potentials in the short term but additional price increases unless Russia does an about-face on Ukraine. Even then, we’ll still see seasonality push prices up, so motorists should be ready to dig deeper.”

Here’s a look at how prices have looked in Harrisburg over the past 10 years around this time: