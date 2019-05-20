George Chaump remembered for dedication, legendary leadership

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The school districts where George Chaump earned his place in the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame are remembering the legendary coach for the indelible mark he left on their football programs.

Chaump died on Saturday at the age of 83. He coached at Harrisburg, Central Dauphin, and Central Dauphin East.

His dedication to both of our football programs and to his players will long be remembered by all of us who worked with George in any capacity," Central Dauphin superintendent Dr. Carol Johnson said in a statement. "Our district extends our deepest condolences to Mrs. Chaump, and to her family, as we acknowledge her great commitment to Coach Chaump and her lifelong support of George throughout his storied career. Coach Chaump showed each of us what it means to live a life of decency and service. May he rest in peace."

“The Harrisburg School District and its athletic department are saddened to hear of the passing of Coach George Chaump. We are forever grateful for Coach Chaump’s legendary athletic leadership, unique coaching style, and the indelible mark that he made and left on Harrisburg’s Mighty Cougars,” Harrisburg superintendent Dr. Sybil Knight-Burney stated.

Coach also was an assistant coach for 11 seasons at Ohio State, and he coached at Marshall and Navy. He also spent three years as an assistant coach in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.