‘Ghost gun’ trafficker arrested for selling on the streets of Harrisburg

A 3D-printed gun called the Liberator rests on a desk at Defense Distributed, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, in Austin, Texas. A federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday to stop the release of blueprints to make untraceable and undetectable 3D-printed plastic guns. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have arrested a man suspected of selling ‘ghost guns’ on the streets of Harrisburg, charging him with multiple counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver and Sale or Transfer of a Firearm.

The term ‘ghost gun’ can refer to a homemade firearm that lacks commercial serial numbers or an authentic firearm that has had its serial number removed.

“Ghost guns are fueling the gun violence epidemic that takes the lives of Pennsylvanians every single day. Once these DIY homemade gun kits are in the wrong hands, in mere hours they become untraceable, fully operational firearms causing so much senseless violence,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

During an investigation, the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation seized a handgun, 3 oz. of cocaine, and more than $38,000 in cash from the defendant, Noel Ortiz.

Ortiz was arrested and charged with 5 counts Possession with Intent to Deliver/Delivery, 4 counts of Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, 2 counts of Sale or Transfer of a Firearm, and 1 count of Possession of Paraphernalia.

“The Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation is working overtime to target these gun traffickers and get illegal guns off our streets,” Shapiro added.