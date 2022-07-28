HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The city of Harrisburg, in partnership with PPL Electric Utilities, will be removing a giant tree which is located behind multiple residencies in the Midtown section of the city beginning on Monday, Aug. 1.

The 80-year-old elm tree has grown very large, and its root system covers multiple properties around Green, Harris, Penn, and Clinton Streets. Its branches have started to impact the power lines within that area, which can start electrical fires.

Because of these issues, the city has decided to remove the tree for the safety of the residents near it.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The city is asking residents for their patience, as removing such a large tree can be a long process. A 100-ton tree removal truck will be turning onto Green Street from Maclay Street at 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1. Because of this, the intersection, up to 100 feet south onto Green Street will be closed until 11 a.m. to allow the truck to maneuver its way on to Green Street.

Once the truck is placed along Green Street between Harris and Clinton Street, the block will be closed to all parking a thru traffic until the end of the day on Friday, Aug. 5. Sections of Penn Street will also remain closed at this time.

PHOTO: City of Harrisburg

PHOTO: City of Harrisburg

PHOTO: City of Harrisburg

Additionally, PPL is expecting power outages in this square block radius on Monday, Aug. 1, and Tuesday, Aug 2. The release states that residents are not being forced to leave their homes. PPL has offered to pay for the removal of the tree and estimates that 56 customers and 25 residents will be impacted by the tree removal.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

According to the release, Harrisburg Police Community Service Aides plan to walk door to door on Thursday, July 28 to leave information provided by PPL. Professionals will also be on hand at the corner of Green and Harris Streets on July 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. to answer any questions residents may have.