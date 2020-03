HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — GIANT Foods is among the stores adding protection for customers and employees.

Many GIANT locations have installed clear partitions at the check-out lines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Walmart and Target are also installing them.

GIANT pharmacies will now open at 6 a.m. with the rest of the store. The first hour is reserved for elderly citizens and those with weakened immune systems.