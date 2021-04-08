GIANT employees, Tri-Community Action clean up Harrisburg community garden

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, more than a dozen GIANT employees helped clean up Harrisburg’s Heart of Community Garden.

It provides a public space for the Allison Hill Farmer’s Market. The community teamed up with Tri-Community Action to pull weeds, pick up litter and plant trees.

“The efforts today are part of our healing the planet pillar and purpose and our customers can participate this as well by rounding up at the register,” said Jessica Groves, social impact manager for The Giant Company.

The donations will go to Rodale Institute, Planet Bee Foundation and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.