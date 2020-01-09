Giant plans new Harrisburg-area store, $114M investment in Pennsylvania

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Giant Food Stores says it plans to invest $114 million in its Pennsylvania stores over the next two years.

The growth plan announced Thursday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show includes a new store in the Harrisburg area, a new e-commerce fulfillment center in Philadelphia, and renovations to 35 existing stores.

Giant said construction on its new store at 6301 Grayson Road in Swatara Township will begin early this year. The new store, formerly a Weis Markets, is expected to bring about 150 new jobs to the community when it opens later this year.

Giant plans a second new store in Pocono Summit, in Monroe County.

With a focus on growth in Philadelphia, Giant plans to construct its largest fulfillment center in support of its e-commerce brand, Giant Direct, in the southwest section of the city.

Stores selected for remodeling will get new features to simplify shopping for busy families, such as streamlined order pickup, improved merchandise displays, and modernized décor.

Notable future remodels include the Camp Hill store, the company said.