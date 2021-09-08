Giant to hold first-ever ‘Grocery Grab’ event benefiting local hunger relief organizations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The GIANT Company is set to host its first-ever ‘GIANT Grocery Grab,’ a head-to-head competition that aims to raise awareness and funds for local hunger relief organizations.

According to GIANT, contestants will go head-to-head in a challenging round of trivia to earn time to add additional items to their shop. Once cart totals are determined, the event winner will be awarded the golden shopping cart.

The event, created as a nod to the popular 90s TV show, kicks off the company’s 30 days of hunger action.

