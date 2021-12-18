Gift giveaway in Harrisburg puts smiles on the faces of families

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There was a spirit of giving in Harrisburg on Saturday, Dec 18.

Local group Breaking the Chainz put on its annual gift giveaway for the sixth year in a row, Many organizations helped make the event a success, such as Toys for Tots, Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, and the Dauphin County Supervisors.

Organizers said they wanted to foster a sense of belonging in the community, and they felt like they were making a difference with everyone who walked by.

“Why Breaking the Chainz? Why do we do what we do? Because we love to see others smile. That alone brings us joy.” Founder and President of “Breaking the Chainz,” Dr. Kevin Dolphin said,

Organizers gave out over 2,000 toys during the event. 300 families were said to have stopped by the giveaway.