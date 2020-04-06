Pet for adoption: Giovannie wants to show you how high he can jump

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Boing! Boing! I am Giovannie! I am a year old and they think I have pogo sticks for legs. I am a high jumper, which is why you’ll notice the lovely roof I have over my kennel. I found myself at a shelter in Philadelphia and now I made it to Harrisburg.

I am glad to be here! I am only 1 year old and VERY energetic and will need a family that is the same. A fenced-in yard to rip and tear around would be awesome, but remember that I like to jump! I shouldn’t be left outside unsupervised for sure.

I like toys and keep myself entertained. I’d love to attend obedience classes because I do need to brush up on my manners. I tend to get very overstimulated when I play, so sometimes I get carried away.

That leads me to being mouthy and the reason I will need a home with kids over 12 years. I shouldn’t live with cats or critters because I am the chase type! As for dogs, it depends! I did want to play with the one I met here, but I seemed to do better with a dog that is less rambunctious, though I like to play.

Another dog that comes off as strong as me makes me uncomfortable. So, spring on over my way and ask to meet me, Giovannie!

Please note that adoptions are still available through our Virtual Adoption process! Learn more: https://www.humanesocietyhbg.org/adopt/virtual-adoptions/