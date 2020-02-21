Girls build towers, break glass ceiling at STEM event

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A flower can’t bloom without a sturdy stem. The same goes for scientists but this kind of STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, has long been a boy’s club until now.

“First of all, nerdy is not bad,” said Sofia Bachert, sixth-grader at Camp Hill Middle.

Nerdy is such an old school word, anyway. “Introduce a Girl to STEM Day” at the Whitaker Center was all about the future, introducing a couple dozen fourth through eighth-graders to STEM.

“I wanna become graphic designed and I gotta know how computers work,” Sofia said.

“I really kind of want to be a game developer when I’m older,” said Camp Hill Middle sixth-grader, Samantha Tull.

We’ll desperately need these girls when they’re older.

“In certain STEM fields we found that women are actually are going into it less and less than the past. So, we’re trying to change those trends, get girls interested,” said Kelly Henderson, volunteer and development manager at the Whitaker Center.

Finding the right formula to get girls interested is important.

“If they don’t get involved in STEM or interested in STEM, sometime between fourth and sixth grade they’ll just fall off,” Henderson said.

So. to keep them from falling off, the girls were encouraged to fall in love with stem, finding a way to build a structure to the ceiling.

Building towers was the easy part, but they also have to find a way to smash the glass ceiling.

“Especially when we would go into our dad’s workplace we would see it was mostly men and then a few women,” said Annie and Maddie Castellano, whose dad is a civil engineer.

“A lot of only men really had these types of jobs, and I didn’t think it’s really fair,” Samantha said.

It hasn’t always been fair, but they have focus and advice for other girls interested in STEM.

“It’s okay if you’re shy, just put yourself out there. Explore the world, explore your interests, explore your hobbies,” Samantha said.

“A human is a human — what’s the difference,” Sofia said.

“Go for it girl. Honestly, you can handle it. If you’re really passionate about it and you want to do it, go for it,” Annie said.

On March 4, the Whitaker Center will be holding a networking and education night to empower girls who are interested in engineering.