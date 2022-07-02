HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A veggie giveaway was held in Harrisburg on Saturday.

It was held at The Bridge Eco Villiage located at the Former Bishop McDevitt High School in Allison Hill.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The group has a mission to provide specialized opportunities and improved quality of life for underprivileged and underserved people.

During Saturday’s giveaway, volunteers harvested over 35 pounds of produce for the giveaway.

“That we’re not only able to not only grow, but then we’re able to harvest and provide a harvest for our community. So if you have a need you can always come up here and if we have it harvested, it’s yours,” Chief Operations Officer for The Bridge Eco Village April Ashe said.

Besides the giveaway, The Bridge is planning to host many more community events in the future. To find out more, click he.e