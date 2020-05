HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday, May 5 is “Giving Tuesday Now,” is an international movement to give back to the community.

Typically Giving Tuesday is held right after black Friday and Cyber Monday, but today they are holding a special donation drive as a response to COVID-19 pandemic.

Dozens of local nonprofits are participating including the Central Pa. Food Bank and the Salvation Army.

You can find a full list and make a donation at givingtuesday.org.