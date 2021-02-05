GLO Harrisburg offers free testing for National Black HIV, AIDS Awareness Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In honor of National Black HIV and AIDS Awareness Day, GLO Harrisburg is offering free testing on Friday.

The community resource center typically focuses on gay men and transgender women, but is opening their doors to anyone in the community to get tested.

GLO Harrisburg also offers housing assistance, mental health services, and food and hygiene products.

“We target youth and minorities since we’re affected by disproportionate rates, so it’s just important to know your status and then that we can just get you the help and assistance that you need,” said Sheldon Stephens, a case manager for Glo Harrisburg.

Free testing is available through 8 p.m. on Friday. To schedule an appointment, call GLO Harrisburg at (717) 925-0744 or message the resource center on their website’s Contact page.