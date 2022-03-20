HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — People gathered in Downtown Harrisburg to talk about the importance of women’s rights around the world. The event was held on Sunday, March 20 at Kunkel Plaza in Harrisburg.

Organizers want to raise awareness about how women are being targeted in the county of Turkey. Woman’s imprisonment has increased by 494% since 2005 because of their political views, speaking up for woman’s rights, and publicly criticizing the government.

“Now you see the stats and now you see all these numbers. You know that they are not criminals. They are just people who are trying to be normal human beings and be peaceful to others.” Volunteer for the Red Rose Foundation Zelihah said.

Zelihah says more than 3,000 children are in prison and nearly 1,000 infants are incarcerated with their mothers.