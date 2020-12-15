Gobble up your free turkey from the Rutherford Home Association

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Rutherford Home Association is partnering with local businesses to give away 500 free turkeys and stuffed animals on Saturday, December 19.

The event will take place at 6690 Derry Street, from noon until 3 p.m. in the parking lot between the Rutherford Home Association and the Rutherford Fire House.

