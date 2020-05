HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gold’s Gym, a well-known gym chain has filed for bankruptcy.

Gold’s Gym blames the coronavirus pandemic for its financial stress. Last month it permanently closed 30 locations in the U.S. but still has nearly 700 places including about 63 that are owned and operated by the company.

The company’s CEO says the company is not going out of business, but bankruptcy filing will help them shed some of those leases.