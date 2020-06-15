“Gotta catch ‘em all!” U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than 120,000 counterfeit Pokemon

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Just one month after seizing more than 86,000 counterfeit Pokemon action figures, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Harrisburg seized more than 120,000 more counterfeit Pokemon action figures Wednesday.

Officials say if authentic, this latest seizure would have had a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of more than $840,000.

This seizure consisted of 20 boxes in three shipments that arrived from Hong Kong May 18 to 26. Officers inspected the shipment and observed 120,480 small Pokemon action figures. Officers then confirmed with the trademark holder that the figurines were counterfeit.

The shipments were destined to an address in Snyder County, Pa.

“The Pokemon slogan is ‘Gotta catch ‘em all’’ and Customs and Border Protection officers are trying to do just that to these counterfeit and potentially dangerous toys,” said Casey Durst, CBP’s Director of Field Operations in Baltimore. “CBP officers remain steadfast in our commitment to intercepting counterfeit products, especially those products that could seriously harm American consumers.”

On May 13, CBP officers seized the previous shipment of 86,400 Pokemon action figures.