“Gotta catch ‘em all!” U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than 86,000 counterfeit Pokemon

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Harrisburg agreed with the Pokemon slogan, “Gotta catch ‘em all!” when they seized more than 86,000 counterfeit Pokemon action figurines Wednesday.

They say if authentic, the figurines would have had a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of nearly $604,000.

While inspecting international parcels May 4, CBP officers examined a shipment manifested as “plastic furnishing articles” that arrived from Hong Kong. The shipment contained 15 boxes that contained a combined 86,400 Pokemon toy action figures.

Working with the trademark holder, CBP confirmed that the figurines were counterfeit. CBP import specialists appraised the shipment at $603,936. Officers seized the shipment for violating U.S. intellectual property rights. The parcel was destined to an address in Snyder County, Pa.

The figurines are small and pose a potential choking hazard to your children. Additionally, counterfeit toys tend to be coated in excessive levels of lead paint.





“In addition to protecting the trademark holder’s intellectual property rights, Customs and Border Protection’s primary concern with counterfeit consumer goods is the potential harm they can cause to American consumers, such as the choking hazard these figurines pose to children,” said Michelle Stover, CBP’s Port Director for the Port of Harrisburg. “CBP officers remain committed to working with our consumer safety partners to protect American consumers by seizing dangerous counterfeit goods at our nation’s ports of entry.”

CBP protects businesses and consumers every day through an aggressive Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) enforcement program. The importation of counterfeit merchandise can cause significant revenue loss, damage the U.S. economy, and threaten the health and safety of the American people.