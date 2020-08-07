Gov. Wolf: $10.5 million to help Technical Education Centers resume

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) –Governor Tom Wolf is dedicating approximately $10.5 million to Career and Technical Education Centers (CTC) to assist them in implementing public health and safety plans and help them to resume operations.

CTC Equity grants provide funding to support effective continuity of education programs such as summer and other expanded programming, and industry credential assessments for students enrolled in CTCs negatively impacted by COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

“CTCs across Pennsylvania are preparing students to enter the commonwealth’s work force, and our communities depend on having these highly-skilled students complete their education and earn their certifications,” Gov. Wolf said. “This funding will help these institutions resume instruction safely.”

GEER funds can be used toward the safe reopening of schools in light of COVID-19. Grant recipients will receive direct communication from PDE with eGrant application instructions.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all levels of education across the commonwealth, including CTCs which have a greater level of hands-on instruction,” said Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera. “Many of these students start their careers right after graduation, contributing to the economies of their local communities and the state. It’s imperative that we keep this pathway available for students.”

There are more than 80 CTCs in Pennsylvania that offer a combination of classes and hands-on learning in programs approved by the Department of Education. Thousands of students earn industry credentials or certifications for local jobs in high demand, so they graduate on a path for success.

