Gov. Wolf addresses protests, provides update on commonwealth response

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf gave an update on the steps the commonwealth is taking in response to violence and looting following peaceful protests across Pennsylvania over the weekend to condemn racism, oppression, and injustice.

“Every Pennsylvanian should speak out against violence and oppression, and the recent murder of George Floyd in Minnesota has rightfully outraged many of us. Pennsylvanians are joining together to speak out against this injustice, and make their voices heard, peacefully,” Governor Wolf said. “But yesterday was a challenging day for many cities in our commonwealth as these peaceful protests were co-opted by violence and looting. This is unacceptable.”

During the press conference, we also learned there was significant damage in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. It will take a few days before PEMA is able to assess the damage here in Harrisburg. There have been resource requests in both Philadelphia and Montgomery County.

They also added the National Guard has been deployed. However, they are not on the front lines. They’re meant to augment things that police in other jurisdictions might not have the resources to handle.

The governor signed a disaster emergency declaration Saturday to provide all necessary assistance to municipalities as they respond to the escalation of protests in Harrisburg, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh.

