Gov. Wolf commutes 13 prisoners previously sentenced to life

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday Governor Tom Wolf signed commutations for 13 prisoners who were previously sentenced to life in prison and will soon be freed to Community Corrections Center before being paroled, according to the governor’s office.
“These 13 individuals have served time for their crimes and deserve now a second chance,” Gov. Wolf said. “They now have a chance to begin a life outside of prison that I hope is fulfilling for each of them.”
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman led a Pa. Board of Pardons that recommended each of the prisoners and sent their recommendations to Wolf who signed them to life on parole after review.
These individuals will be released from prison and be placed on parole for life:
- George W. Burkhardt, 83, Lancaster, served 30 years for Murder 2, recommended in Dec. 2020
- Daniel Cummings, 75, Philadelphia, served 38 years for Murder 1, recommended in Sept. 2020
- Eric I. Eisen, 52, Allegheny, served 26 years for Murder 2, recommended in Dec. 2020
- Reid Evans, 57, Philadelphia, served 39 years for Murder 2, recommended in Sept. 2020
- Wyatt Evans, 58, Philadelphia, served 39 years for Murder 2, recommended in Sept. 2020
- Charlie J. Goldblum, 71, Allegheny, served 42 years for Murder 1, recommended in Sept. 2019
- Charles M. Haas, 72, Philadelphia, served 41 years for Murder 2, recommended in Dec. 2020
- Dennis Horton, 51, Philadelphia, served 27 years for Murder 2, recommended in Dec. 2020
- Lee A. Horton, 55, Philadelphia, served 27 years from Murder 2, recommended in Dec. 2020
- Avis Lee, 59, Allegheny, served 40 years for Murder 2, recommended in Sept. 2020
- Francisco Mojita, Sr.,58, Philadelphia, served 28 years for Murder 2, recommended in Sept. 2020
- Mildred Strickland, 75, Philadelphia, served 31 years for Murder 1, recommended in Sept. 2020
- Gregory Stover, 55, Philadelphia, served 32 years for Murder 1, recommended in Sept. 2020
“Each of these Pennsylvanians is fully deserving of the chance to return to their families and start a new life,” Fetterman said.
Fetterman chairs a five person board that hears applications for pardons and commutations. The board most unanimously vote on applications for commutations or life sentences before they’re passed to the governor.