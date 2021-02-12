Gov. Wolf commutes 13 prisoners previously sentenced to life

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during a news conference in Harrisburg, Pa., regarding the counting of ballots in the 2020 general election. Facing a deep, pandemic-inflicted budget deficit, Gov. Wolf will ask lawmakers for billions of dollars funded by higher taxes on Pennsylvania’s huge natural gas industry for workforce development and employment assistance to help the state recover. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday Governor Tom Wolf signed commutations for 13 prisoners who were previously sentenced to life in prison and will soon be freed to Community Corrections Center before being paroled, according to the governor’s office.

“These 13 individuals have served time for their crimes and deserve now a second chance,” Gov. Wolf said. “They now have a chance to begin a life outside of prison that I hope is fulfilling for each of them.”

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman led a Pa. Board of Pardons that recommended each of the prisoners and sent their recommendations to Wolf who signed them to life on parole after review.

These individuals will be released from prison and be placed on parole for life:

George W. Burkhardt, 83, Lancaster, served 30 years for Murder 2, recommended in Dec. 2020

Daniel Cummings, 75, Philadelphia, served 38 years for Murder 1, recommended in Sept. 2020

Eric I. Eisen, 52, Allegheny, served 26 years for Murder 2, recommended in Dec. 2020

Reid Evans, 57, Philadelphia, served 39 years for Murder 2, recommended in Sept. 2020

Wyatt Evans, 58, Philadelphia, served 39 years for Murder 2, recommended in Sept. 2020

Charlie J. Goldblum, 71, Allegheny, served 42 years for Murder 1, recommended in Sept. 2019

Charles M. Haas, 72, Philadelphia, served 41 years for Murder 2, recommended in Dec. 2020

Dennis Horton, 51, Philadelphia, served 27 years for Murder 2, recommended in Dec. 2020

Lee A. Horton, 55, Philadelphia, served 27 years from Murder 2, recommended in Dec. 2020

Avis Lee, 59, Allegheny, served 40 years for Murder 2, recommended in Sept. 2020

Francisco Mojita, Sr.,58, Philadelphia, served 28 years for Murder 2, recommended in Sept. 2020

Mildred Strickland, 75, Philadelphia, served 31 years for Murder 1, recommended in Sept. 2020

Gregory Stover, 55, Philadelphia, served 32 years for Murder 1, recommended in Sept. 2020

“Each of these Pennsylvanians is fully deserving of the chance to return to their families and start a new life,” Fetterman said.

Fetterman chairs a five person board that hears applications for pardons and commutations. The board most unanimously vote on applications for commutations or life sentences before they’re passed to the governor.