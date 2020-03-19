Gov. Wolf officially orders the closure of ‘non-life sustaining businesses’ statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf is no longer just recommending ‘nonessential businesses’ to close, he’s telling them to.

Wolf ordered that all ‘non-life-sustaining businesses’ in Pennsylvania close their physical locations at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19 or risk law enforcement action.

This is to slow the spread of COVID-19, the release said.

Enforcement will begin 12:01 a.m. Saturday, March 21. Failure to comply with Wolf’s order could result in citations, fines, or license suspensions.

In extenuating circumstances, special exemptions will be granted to businesses that are supplying or servicing health care providers.

“To protect the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians, we need to take more aggressive mitigation actions,” said Gov. Wolf. “This virus is an invisible danger that could be present everywhere. We need to act with the strength we use against any other severe threat. And, we need to act now before the illness spreads more widely.”

Below is a list the Governor’s Administration has deemed essential/non-essential: