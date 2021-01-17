Gov. Wolf orders commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff to honor Senator Arnold

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Sunday morning Pa. Senator David Arnold (R) passed away at the age of 49 after battling brain cancer.

In honor of Arnold, Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff immediately.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Arnold family following the passing of Senator Dave Arnold,” Governor Wolf said. “Dave was a dedicated public servant and conscientious leader who put the people of his district first, always. He fought hard every day for his constituents, even while he was fighting a terrible disease. Our commonwealth has lost a great public servant.”

Sen. Arnold represented the 48th Senatorial District that encompassed York, Lebanon and Dauphin counties from 2020 to 2021.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.