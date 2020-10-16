Gov. Wolf passes bill to freeze cost of living adjustments for lawmakers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that would freeze pay for the general assembly and top state officials.

House Bill 2487, sponsored by Lebanon County Rep. Frank Ryan, passed through the state House and Senate with bipartisan support and would pause the cost of living adjustments for state government officials through 2021.

The freeze begins Dec. 1, 2020 and is through Nov. 30, 2021. Earlier this year, the House Republican Caucus placed a freeze on hiring and froze employee salaries for one year.

“A pay freeze for government officials is absolutely appropriate right now with so many families and businesses struggling in this pandemic just to make ends meet,” Ryan said in a release. “The pandemic is also taking a tremendous toll on state revenue, which will impact our budgets for years to come. More than ever, shared sacrifices are necessary to restore financial stability to our commonwealth and its citizens.

The pay freeze applies to the governor, lieutenant governor, state treasurer, auditor general, attorney general, commissioners of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, heads of departments, judges and members of the General Assembly.

