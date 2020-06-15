Gov. Wolf responds to Trump administrations move to reduce protections for transgender people in health care

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf and members of his cabinet condemned the Trump Administration’s rule that overturns Obama-era protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health care.

Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, known as the Health Care Rights Law, “prohibits discrimination based on race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability in certain health programs or activities.”

A rule was put in place in 2016 that interpreted the ban on sex discrimination to include discrimination on the basis of gender identity.

Wolf said the rule flies in the face of every policy and protection that his administration has put in place and the timing of the move in the middle of a pandemic is “especially egregious.”

Health Secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine said the actions put the LGBTQ community at risk, and it puts the entire health care system in jeopardy.