Gov. Wolf says Congress must take action to help restaurants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf urged Congress to quickly provide financial relief to the nation’s restaurants by passing the Real Economic Support That Acknowledges Unique Restaurant Assistance Needed to Survive (RESTAURANTS) Act.

The bipartisan bill in Congress provides $120 billion to help independent restaurants with the economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our nation’s independent local restaurants have been especially harmed by this pandemic and they need federal help,” said Gov. Wolf. “These small businesses are an important part of every community. They serve as places that help to unite us and are an important economic driver in local communities that create thousands of jobs that working families rely on. The RESTAURANTS Act is a critical step to help many of these small businesses and save jobs from the diner to the farm.”

The federal bill provides grants to cover the difference between revenues from 2019 and projected revenues through 2020, with a maximum grant of $10 million. The grants would be available to food service or drinking establishments that are not publicly traded or part of a chain with 20 or more locations doing business under the same name. The funds can be used for payroll, benefits, mortgage, rent, protective equipment, food or other costs.

The legislation was introduced by a bipartisan coalition that includes Pennsylvania Reps. Dwight Evans, Susan Wild and Brian Fitzpatrick.

The governor urged Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation to support the bill.

